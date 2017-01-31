Early warning of potentially very strong gusting winds across Sussex

The Met Office has issued a warning about the possibility of very strong winds that could batter Sussex on Friday (February 3).

The yellow (be aware) alert is currently valid from 6am until midnight on Friday.

The warning is: “There is the potential for very strong winds to cross parts of England and Wales on Friday, with gusts of 60 to 70mph in places and perhaps over 80mph in exposed coastal areas.

“There remains considerable uncertainty around the developments - if such winds were to occur, we would expect damage to trees and perhaps to buildings, possible disruption to power supplies, as well as delayed travel.”

The Met Office Chief Forecaster said; “A number of potentially vigorous low pressure systems are likely to move quickly towards north-west Europe later this week.

“One of these, on Friday, may affect parts of southern parts of the UK.

“However it is worth stressing that there are a number of scenarios in which the strongest winds miss the UK altogether.

“Even so, spells of wet and windy weather will be affecting many areas later this week.”