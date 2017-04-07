Bunnies bounced and eggs dangled at an Easter parade in Lancing.

Members of Lancing and District Pensioners Club paraded their Easter bonnets at Lancing Parish Rooms yesterday.

Runners-up, from left, Florence Chivers, Margaret Askew and Doreen Booker

The club’s annual meeting was combined with an Easter party, which included entertainment from keyboard player John Beever and an Easter tea.

Winner of the best bonnet was Maureen Horwood, with June Stone in second place and Irene Ballam third.

Runners-up were Florence Chivers, Margaret Askew and Doreen Booker.

Diana White, who has been chairman for two years, was elected to serve another term in office.

The Easter parade at Lancing and District Pensioners Club

She said: “To start with, it was very, very hard but I have achieved quite a lot and I have a very good committee of six people.

“It is a big club and I have been trying to do so much in the last couple of years, which I think we have achieved.”

The club was started by Alf Berman in the early 1980s. It was very well known in the village and at one time had 100 members.

Pat Wilson and her late husband joined the club in 1985 and she became chairman in 1992.

Diana, who took over when Pat retired, said: “Pat did such a lot in all those years and reading all her notes has really helped me.

“She has done an awful lot for the club and she had a pleasant surprise when the federation made her a life member. There are still a few life members in the club today, including Pat.

“The club has always been very friendly, as it is today. People will come out in all weathers to get here. Anyone who is retired is welcome to come along to see for themselves. We welcome both men and women to the club.”

Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month, 2pm to 4pm, usually in Lancing Parish Rooms.

There is always a speaker or entertainment, plus a charity stall and another stall for osteoporosis.

The monthly fee is £1.50, to include tea and biscuits. Annual membership is £5.

Treasurer Margaret Askew said: “Most of us are on our own and it is quite nice to have something to look forward to.”

The next meeting, on May 4, will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church hall, in South Street, as it coincides with West Sussex County Council elections.

Diana, a retired florist, will be giving a demonstration of flower arranging.

Future speakers include antique dealer Henry Nicholls on June 1 and Chocoholics Carol on October 5. Entertainment includes a duo on July 6 and pianist Peter Godfrey on September 7.

Email dianawhite144@gmail.com or telephone Diana on 01903 751650 for details.

