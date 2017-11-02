Action taken in the community

Young people have been helping to keep Shoreham Beach tidy, as part of the autumn NCS programme.

A group of 19 teenagers from Adur and Worthing took part in the autumn programme, run by Concordia during half-term.

The 16 and 17-year-olds started their NCS experience at PGL Little Canada on the Isle of Wight.

For the second and third phase of the programme, they were based in Adur and Worthing and spent time volunteering with the Friends of Shoreham Beach, helping to clean the beach of invasive species and litter.

Caroline Coleman, NCS delivery officer for Concordia, said: “They also created their own social action project in which they raised awareness of homelessness for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects and dedicated 30 hours each of their time to the cause.”

NCS helps young people to contribute and take positive action in their community, as well as making new friends and learning crucial life skills.