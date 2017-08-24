‘Another year of academic success’ at St Andrew’s

St Andrew’s High School in Worthing is celebrating ‘another year of academic success’ as students pick up their GCSE results today.

Despite national press reporting nationwide dips in GCSE results, the school boasts a 70 per cent A*-C pass rate this year in 14 subjects.

Students with their results

Four subjects, including futher mathematics achieved an incredible 100 per cent A*-C pass rate.

Interim headteacher Ian Straw congratulated his students and staff and said how proud he was of the team work at the school, which had brought ‘amazing success stories’.

He said: “It can be difficult to demonstrate just how well our boys do here at St Andrew’s when national figures report joint figures with girls’ results however, when you see our school breaking through nationally very high figures, you cannot be nothing but humbled by the commitment and hard work which has taken place.”

The high school for boys in Sackville Road said it saw ‘significant achievements’ in a number of subject areas.

When you see our school breaking through nationally very high figures, you cannot be nothing but humbled by the commitment and hard work which has taken place. Interim headteacher Ian Straw

English literature had a 74 per cent A*-C pass rate, science achieved an 80 per cent pass rate and maths had a 64 per cent pass rate.

Computer science, which the school said is nationally recognised as one of the hardest GCSE subjects, achieved an 87 per cent pass rate.

Behind the school’s results are many individual successes.

Joel Sellens was the highest performing student of the year with 11 A* and A grades, including two grade 9’s, putting him in the top 5 per cent of the country for mathematics and English language.

Students reading their results

Sam Harris equally achieved exceptionally well, achieving nine A* and A grades, including a grade 9 in mathematics.

Another six students at the school achieved at least seven A* and A grades out of the 12 subjects they took.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.