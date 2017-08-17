Best-ever A-level results for Worthing College

Today Worthing College is celebrating a third consecutive year of its best-ever A-level results.

The A-level pass rate at the college was 98.9 per cent, above the latest average for sixth-form colleges nationally, and more than 40 per cent of students achieved grades at A* to B.

The pass rate for BTEC Level 3 was 97.3 per cent with 86.9 per cent high grades – again the college’s best ever.

Principal Paul Riley said he was delighted with the results. He added: “This is fantastic considering the uncertainty across the country with the first results for the new Linear A-levels. Twenty-seven A-level subjects achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and 148 students achieved three or four A grades or equivalent in their subjects.”

Mr Riley congratulated the college’s BTEC Level 3 students, who he said had done ‘fantastically well’.

“These wonderful results demonstrate our student’s achievements have improved even more since our ‘good’ Ofsted in April, 2016. I would like to congratulate all of our students for their hard work.

“I would particularly like to thank every single one of our dedicated and inspirational staff for the excellent teaching, learning and support they have given to their students this year.

“Furthermore, these pass rates are all above latest national averages for sixth-form colleges and will enable our students to progress to top universities, apprenticeships, employment and further training.

“On behalf of the staff and Governors at Worthing College I would like to wish our students every success for the future.”