Bricklaying lesson carries important message

Developers gave children a taste of bricklaying during a visit to Cissbury Chase in Goring.

Year-six pupils from Palatine Primary School, which is half a mile away, got their hands dirty when they visited the Barratt Homes development to learn about site safety.

Luca Zanetti-Buckland, 11, and Max Scott, 11

They made a wall with the builders, learned about building materials and met mascot Barry Barratt before being handed a goodie bag to take home. The aim was to provide a fun element to a serious message about the importance of staying safe on and around building sites.

Teacher Janetta Gill said: “We thoroughly enjoyed working with Barratt Homes and we are thankful for the opportunity to bring the children on to an active site to allow them to see first-hand the dangers present on a building site.

“The fun and engaging nature of the trip allowed the children to really take on the message about safety on site and we hope that they will practise this safety going forwards.”

The visit was part of an ongoing education programme, which includes learning about materials and the work that goes into a building site, as well as the opportunities available in the construction industry.

Lynnette St Quintin, director of sales and marketing for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “As a housebuilder, we are dedicated to ensuring that the next generation are educated on the risks of being on or around a development.

“So, when building in an area we are keen to work with the local community to ensure that children, who might see a site as more of a big playground at first, are safe.

“We thought this project with schools was a fun and engaging way for children to understand how to stay safe on site but also to see the work that goes into building the houses that many of them live in today.”