Celebrating success with NCS

Young people who spent their summer learning and working in the community have been rewarded.

Concordia held its National Citizen Service (NCS) graduation ceremony at Worthing Assembly Hall on Wednesday.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton presented certificates to 160 young people from the Worthing and Adur area.

The teenagers, aged 16 and 17, supported nine local and national charities and raised more than £3,050.

Representatives from these charities and schools involved in the programme attended.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr Loughton said: “As always, the NCS graduation ceremonies prove to be a hugely impressive celebration of the talents and dedication of our young people, and Concordia have done an excellent job with this year’s local cohort.

As well as graduates, the audience included representatives from the charities they supported and schools involved in the NCS programme in Worthing and Adur

“These 160 new graduates now join more than 400,000 teenagers who have been through the scheme since it launched nationally in 2012 and it was very clear from the enthusiasm and buzz among those receiving their certificates that this scheme has boosted their confidence, team-working skills and engagement with the local community.

“They have put in a tremendous amount of volunteering time and raised an impressive amount of money for local good causes but above all they have clearly had a lot of fun and formed new friendships that will set them up well for their studies and careers ahead.”

NCS is the biggest youth movement since the Scouts.

Caroline Coleman, NCS delivery officer for Concordia, said: “It is helping young people contribute and take positive action in their local communities, as well as making new friends and learning crucial life skills.”

Visit www.ncsyes.co.uk for more information on NCS.