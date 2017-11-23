Chatsmore celebrates students’ successes

Special awards were presented when 2017 leavers returned to their Goring school to collect their GCSE certificates.

During the ceremony at Chatsmore Catholic High School, selected former students received recognition for effort, achievement and progress, as nominated by subject leaders and an inspirational talk was given.

Hannah Hunter received the Lucy Goulding Award

Stephanie Leigh, business manager, said: “Staff and the student leavers were mesmerised by the memories of Gill Argent and Ann Horne, who recollected their time at Chatsmore 50 years ago, when their father, Mr Tom McErlean, was the first headmaster.”

Certificates for outstanding contributions to the arts over their entire time at the Goring Street school were presented to Frank Pegg for music, Claire Novis for drama and Ella Cheung for art.

Five prizes were given in recognition of past head teachers – the Mcerlean prize for academic achievement through effort went to Mia Templeman, the Forster prize for outstanding progress went to Rodrigo do Carmo Pereira, the York prize for teamwork went to Germaine Conroy, the Ward prize for musical talent went to Christopher Gibbons and the Madden prize for commitment to school life went to Katherine Davis.

Hannah Hunter received the Lucy Goulding Award, presented in memory of a popular student who died aged 16 in 2013.

Ieuan Price, whose hard work led to the best set of personal exam results in the entire year group, was named Chatsmore Student of the Year 2017.