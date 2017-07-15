Children decide to help refugess

Pupils have responded to the refugee crisis by making a food collection.

West Park Primary School worked with Sussex Refugee Action to ensure the food reached refugees at the Refugee Community Kitchen in Calais and others in Greece.

The project was led by year three children, who brought their Where in the World learning to life by impacting on the lives of refugees living in camps.

Head teacher Caitriona Bull said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for the children to see that they really can make a difference to others.

“They promoted this project to the whole school and we are very grateful for the support they have been given.”

The children read a number of books – Aziz in Between by Sarah Garland, The Unforgotten Coat by Frank Cottrell Boyce and The Journey by Francesca Senna – and as a result of factual and creative writing, they decided to help refugees themselves.

Their teacher got in touch with Sussex Aid for Refugees and children from reception to year six took in ingredients to be used in the refugee kitchens.