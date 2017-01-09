Children donate toys for Syrian refugees

Year one children at Durrington Infant School have donated toys for Syrian children who are refugees.

They also raised £10 by taking in pocket money to put in one of teachers’ special money boxes, where a dog or cat ‘eats’ the money. This money was donated to the Unicef appeal for Syrian children.

Teacher Kasia Watson said: “The children had been learning that Christmas is not all about themselves and how much they would get, but about thinking of others and sharing.

“They were especially concerned, because the Syrian child refugees have no homes any more, that Santa would not be able to find them to give them presents.

“We found out that Oxfam has a Syria Crisis Appeal and so we took all the toys to them to go to Syria – four big boxes.

“We are very proud of how generous the children have been and hope that we can keep collecting money throughout the year to give to those less fortunate than ourselves.”

