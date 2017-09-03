Developer helps young people build confidence

Young people will be able to climb, thanks to a developer building in Shoreham.

The charity Esteem was chosen to receive £250 from Taylor Wimpey South Thames’ monthly donation box initiative.

Cat Vizor, chief executive at Esteem, said: “We’re so grateful for this support because it means that all of our work and the young people we help are valued and appreciated by the local community.

“As a small charity that’s run entirely by volunteers, we really benefit from donations like this which make a huge impact on our services.”

The charity, which is based at The Old School House, in Ham Road, Shoreham, will use the contribution to provide its climbing group with regular access to the indoor climbing and bouldering facilities at High Sports in Brighton.

Cat explained: “Our aim is to build young people’s confidence with social groups, activities and a safe space with plenty of friends and food.

“The issues facing young people are huge and by providing them with a sense of community in a supportive environment, we can help to prevent their problems from escalating by giving them some much-needed relief from the pressures they face.”

Esteem aims to empower young people aged 14 to 26 through education, training and volunteering opportunities.

The charity was one of three chosen by Taylor Wimpey, after it asked visitors to Shoreham Crescent to vote for a worthy cause to win £250.

Susan Joseph, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We would like to offer our congratulations to Esteem for being voted recent winners of our donation scheme.

“We are so proud to support such an important pillar of the community and the popularity of this fantastic initiative really illustrates how important Esteem’s vital services are in helping local young people.”

Esteem was founded by Val Vizor in 1998 after she noticed the lack of services for young people when a period of care.

The National Lottery recently provided Esteem with a Big Lottery Reaching Communities grant, worth £330,444.

Read more about how that money will be used here