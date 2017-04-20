Filipinos give pupils amazing insight into their culture

Lyndhurst Infant School celebrated its International Day with a focus on the Philippines.

Filipino families from the community were invited in to share their culture with the children.

Mrs Stella Bray, who worked with the families to plan the day, said: “The whole day was an amazing experience for the children at Lyndhurst.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere throughout the school and all the children enjoyed finding out about the Filipino culture.

“It was an absolute pleasure working with the families in our community and we are very grateful for all their support and generosity during the day.”

Workshops led by the parents showed pupils how to decorate traditional vehicles, called Jeepneys, and make garlands using the sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines.

In the hall, the children were taught traditional games and songs, while in classrooms, they used maps and atlases to find the Philippines and made collages of the flower, flag and national bird.

Each class had a talk, saw photos and looked at the real money used.

Throughout the day, the children tasted delicious speciality food and at lunch time, the staff were treated to an amazing buffet of home-cooked traditional Filipino food.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Worthing Herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.