Fraser bids to be youngest Top Trumps champ

Nine-year-old Fraser Foxwell has reached the national final in the Top Trumps Tournament.

He will compete at Chester Zoo on Saturday in a bid to become Britain’s youngest yet Top Trumps champion.

Fraser, a year-five pupil at Orchards Junior School, beat off rivals aged six to 11 in the heats and is now one of only 12 young people in the final.

This year’s theme is Awesome Animals and the final will use a deck featuring all sorts of creatures.

Mum Shelley Prince said: “He has always played it and had loads of different packs since he was six.

“When I played with him, there were a few of the cards that he could tell me what they were just from the number I said.

“He has been learning the cards while he has been playing it. He really enjoys it.

“They started playing at school a couple of months ago. I think it is a really great opportunity.”

Top Trumps has been found to help children improve their numeracy and literacy skills, as well as develop social skills though gameplay.

Claire Simon, marketing manager for Top Trumps owner Winning Moves UK, said: “Fraser is already a champion of his school and to be one of just 12 elite grand finalists from a starting line-up of very many thousands is amazing.

“We are extremely excited to be teaming up with Chester Zoo for this year’s tournament. Just like Top Trumps, Chester Zoo is engaging, fun and educational, making them the perfect partner for our Awesome Animals theme.

“Children not only improve their basic literacy and numeracy skills playing Top Trumps but they also deepen their knowledge on the subject matter covered in the pack. The better you know the pack, the better chance you have of winning the game.

“To be a great Top Trumps player, you need a very keen memory as well be a fast absorber of facts and stats.”