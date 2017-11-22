GALLERY: Children in Need

Children in Need has celebrated a record-breaking year, raising more than £50million during Friday night’s show on BBC1.



People across our area came up with some fun ways to raise money for the charity, which supports disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Driving instructors across the country joined forces and raised more than £49,000 for Children in Need with The Big Learner Relay.

Louise Walsh, a driving instructor from Hampshire, is the inspiration behind the relay, a two-week event which is now in its fourth year.

The idea is that driving instructors and pupils relay a top box from one driving lesson to another around England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales,

Louise travelled the whole route in the back of each lead car, starting with a day in Northern Ireland on November 1 and continuing the convoy around the rest of the UK, including the Chichester to Patching leg on Saturday, November 11.

Steve Pearce, from Coastline Driving School, said: “We had 14 cars from Chichester Tesco Extra to The World’s End pub.

“The lead car this year was myself and we handed over to Jason Mason from JSM, who continued the relay to Horsham.”

The grand finale was a fabulous drive through the lion’s enclosure at Knowsley Safari Park, Liverpool, on Friday, to complete 14 days, 3,000-plus miles and more than 190 lead driving lessons.

Out of Bounds in Angmering had a Children in Need charity day on Friday, including make and create sessions and a prize raffle.

An activity hub was set up where children could make their own Pudseys, colour in sheets and get their faces painted.

Benjamin O’Brien said: “Alongside this, our beloved mascot Bounder made appearances throughout the day with his Pudsey eye patch.”

Kardinal Healthcare in Worthing set a Children in Need challenge for its staff y.

Carers and other staff from the independent nursing and care agency took it in turns on Friday to cycle on a static bike at the shop in Broadwater Street West, with the aim of covering 100 miles.

Marie-Anne Avis, accounts manager, said: “We managed to hit our target about half past two and we ended up doing 120 miles.

“It was brilliant. The public were absolutely fantastic – we had people waving from the buses, the firemen were waving at us and we had a couple of paramedics come over to do a little stint.

“It was just a really nice thing. It was lovely to have that support and we raised £300.”

Shoreham College held a cake sale and almost £600 was raised for Children in Need.

Pudsey wristbands were sold at River Beach School and a picture of Pudsey and Blush was created on Friday using loose change.

Morrisons in Littlehampton raised £200 with a raffle, which was boosted with money from bucket collections at the checkouts.

Special Pudsey pizzas were made in store, which proved popular with customers.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: “Thanks must go to our customers, and the Morrisons Foundation are matching all the money raised for Children In Need.”

Zara Oakley had another bath in baked beans, much to the delight of children at Little Stars nursery in Ascot Way, Rustington.

The pre-school room leader has taken on the gooey challenge for Children in Need for the past four years and this year raised £255.01.

She said everyone had been excited about it in the build-up to the big day, as parents and children chose what tins to take in to help fill the bath.

Manager Kirstie Smith said: “For a donation, parents, children and staff of the nursery could pour them over her head.

“Zara was sitting in a tub of tinned food and was helped by Isabelle Stratton, Sharna Donaldson, Dulcie Elder and Mark Cokskin.

“We also did a cake sale and dress-up for the children.”

Scores of staff at Adur and Worthing Councils took part in the annual charity day, which was organised by the staff social committee and raised nearly £1,000.

With a theme of heroes and villains, everyone from waste workers to HR staff and planners dressed to impress to raise money for the charity.

There was a troupe of cops and robbers, a melee of Minions and a bunch of Beach Boys singing songs from the 1967 hit Heroes and Villains.

Worthing mayor Alex Harman joined in by donning a Batman costume and visiting council offices at Worthing Town Hall, Portland House and the Shoreham Centre to judge the fancy dress winners.

He said: “I’m delighted to see such a show of support from so many council staff for such a worthy charity.

“It’s been great to go around and see everyone put so much time and effort into the day and I’m delighted to see how much money everyone raised in the process.”

Dance Beat Studios in East Preston took part in a nationwide world record attempt with a tapathon at the village hall on Sunday, aiming to get as many dancers as possible dancing the same routine at the same time.

Babyballet in Shoreham had a fun morning with pre-school children dressed in pyjamas for their classes.

Sussex Forest Activities ran a play session for pre-school and home-educated children on Friday at Furzefield Scout Campsite in Angmering, with refreshments on sale to aid the cause.