GCSE Results: ‘A great deal to celebrate’ at Lancing College

Students at Lancing College are celebrating another year of success with their ‘excellent’ GCSE results.

Grades of A* to B were achieved in 81 per cent of the GCSE exams taken at the school.

A total of 72 per cent of students scored A* or A in maths – an increase of six per cent from last year.

Other strong performances were achieved across the sciences, with 82 per cent of students achieving A* or A in Physics.

Nine pupils, achieved a clean sweep of A* and As across all the subjects they took, with eight gaining an A* in ten or more subjects.

Dominic Oliver, headmaster, said: “Our pupils have performed exceptionally well this year, improving on results in 2016 in many areas and they should feel proud of the results that they have achieved.

“We are especially delighted to see further evidence of our strengths in maths and the Sciences.

“Lancing’s pupils enjoy academic success whilst also experiencing the pleasures of participation and achievement across music, drama, sport and a whole host of other activities, making an amazing contribution to the wider life of both the College and the broader community.

“Pupils, parents and staff alike have a great deal to celebrate today.”

Elian Carniel of Hove, a graduate of Lancing Prep Hove, scored a clean sweep of ten A*s at GCSE.

Hannah Eastbury of Brighton, another graduate of Lancing Prep Hove, scored a clean sweep of 10 A*s along with an A grade in an Additional Mathematics extension paper.

Sebastian Slade, a graduate of our Lancing Prep Worthing, scored an excellent 9 A*s, an A grade and an A grade in an Additional Mathematics extension paper.

Charlie Warren, another Hove resident and graduate of Lancing Prep Hove, achieved eight A* grades and two A grades.

Sophie Williams of Lindfield, West Sussex, achieved 9 A* grades, one A and one B grade.