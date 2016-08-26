GCSE results: St Andrew’s High School

The line of eager students waiting to find out their GCSE results stretched well outside the doors at St Andrew’s High School on Thursday.

The boys school in Sackville Road, Worthing, capped off a year when it was rated as “Good with Outstanding features” by Ofsted with another year of academic success.

Tim Duzen, 16, looks forward to becoming an actor after attending sixth form in Brighton

The school achieved an overall figure of 58.9% A*-C, with that figure rising to over 70% in Maths and English.

St Andrew’s received a 0.00 Progress 8 score.

Head teacher, Steve Mercer, said:

“These results demonstrate St Andrew’s is committed to supporting our young men’s cultural and social journey but equally proveds a personalised learning path for each student where they enjoy academic success.

“Regardless of starting points, every young man who comes to St Andrew’s has the right to an excellent education which will springboard him on to his chosen future.”

Staff were particularly pleased with the 97 per cent A*-C rate in Computer Science, as well as high figures in P.E., Business Studies, Performing Arts, Music, Additional Mathematics, Statistics, Biology and Physics.

“I’m really happy”, said Sam Rooke, 16. “I wasn’t expecting that at all”, he added, after finding out he had received all A* and A grades.

Mr Rooke plans to take English, German and Law at A level and then go into journalism.

Aspiring Actor Tim Duzen, 16, was pleased with his results, planning to study media in Brighton before spending two years in Leicester studying drama.

“We are really proud”, said Victoria Purcell, senior deputy head teacher. “Our boys have made a real effort this year.”

