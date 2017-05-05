Head boy wins transport firm’s award for going the extra mile

Chichester High School head boy Joss Edwards has won an award for going the extra mile.

The GEM Award was launched this year by Lancing transport firm South Link, to recognise Sussex secondary school students who have gone the extra mile and deserve to be awarded for their achievement.

Joss was nominated by Victoria Smith, vice principal at Chichester High School, for the outstanding contribution he makes to the community.

She said: “Joss is an outstanding role model to all students and we’re all delighted he has received a GEM Award.

“As well as spending time helping others, he is also a hard-working, intelligent and high-achieving student. Due to his innovative ideas, likeable personality and determination, the sixth form is the strongest it’s ever been.

“Joss has been accepted at a university in Canada, where he will continue to study geography, and will be greatly missed by everyone at the school.”

Joss spends much of his time dedicated to helping others at the school and in the area. He devotes a considerable amount of his free time to volunteering for PASCO, a Chichester-based charity which supports children with disabilities and special educational needs, where he works as a personal assistant to young people with severe autism.

He and the head girl run the school council and he is leading its Mission 5K project by organising a number of fundraising events, with the aim of raising £5,000 for three charities.

Jade Reidy, human resources and customer relations manager at South Link, said: “We pride ourselves on going above and beyond for our customers, so we launched the GEM Awards to find young people in Sussex who, like us, go the extra mile.

“We received some fantastic nominations but were extremely impressed with the fundraising Joss does in the school and the work he does while volunteering. Huge congratulations to him.”