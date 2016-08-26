Mayor fulfils long-held promise

Ferring schoolgirl Chloe Payne organised a special visitor for her classmates.

She was able to call in a long-held promise made by Sean McDonald when he worked for Sussex Police with her mum.

He promised Chloe that if he ever became mayor, he would visit her school and as a result, he was welcomed at Ferring CE Primary School, complete with mayor chain.

Head teacher Gill Silk said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the mayor. The children were interested to meet him and to learn about what he does and why he does it, and they were fascinated by the chain of office.

“It was very kind of him to visit and share insights into this aspect of British culture.”

Mr McDonald said he was very happy to fulfil his promise. He was escorted around the classes by Chloe and her classmate Rosie Hawkins.

He told the children he had been appointed by the Queen and explained his role as the 100th Worthing mayor.

He then invited the children to ask questions, which included ‘Who was the first mayor?’ and ‘What are the different parts of the chain of office?’.

Mr McDonald said he was particularly impressed to learn classes were fundraising for St Barnabas House hospice, as it was one of his chosen charities.

“I was very happy to be invited to Ferring CE Primary School and to speak to the children in their classrooms,” he added.

“The children were polite, pleasant and very engaging. They were interested in my role and asked some very searching questions.

“It was a delight to attend this excellent school. The head teacher, teachers and the pupils themselves should be very proud of their achievements. I hope all my school visits are as memorable as this one was.”

