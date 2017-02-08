Young singers from a Worthing school are buzzing as they rehearse for a big concert at Disneyland Paris.

The Chesswood Junior School choir was invited to perform live on stage at the popular family venue and both pupils and staff are finding it hard to contain their excitement.

Music teacher Claire Cossins said: “The children are buzzing about the trip, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I have 64 children, not even half of my usual choir, going to France.

“I am very lucky to have an absolutely fantastic choir at school.

“In March last year, the school choir took part in Voice in a Million. We auditioned and were chosen from hundreds of other schools to sing on stage at Wembley Arena. We sang in front of thousands and were shaking with excitement.

“Last summer, we auditioned to sing on stage at Disneyland Paris and once again we were successful. We are going at the beginning of April this year.”

The choir has been looking for sponsors to contribute towards red hoodies for the children to wear when they perform in France.

“I would like the hoodies embossed with the school logo, Disneyland Choir 2017 and all their names printed in the numbers. The cost is approximately £10 each,” explained Claire.

“Obviously our sponsor would be clearly printed on the hoodie. I have emailed a few companies in the town as I’m anxious to get the ball rolling on the sponsorship.”

Pupils are rehearsing at the school, in Chesswood Road, every week in the build-up to the trip.

“Move over Mickey Mouse!” joked Claire, who is very proud of her young performers.

She will keep everyone up to date with their progress on the school website

