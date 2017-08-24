‘No barrier we cannot overcome’ as Durrington High School celebrates results

Students at Durrington High School have a bright future ahead of them after celebrating some strong GSCE results.

The school hall in The Boulevard, Worthing, was crammed with pupils clammering to find out what they achieved in a year of tougher exams.

Tia Puglia, 16, from Durrington and her boyfriend Zach Hughesburton, 16, celebrated their GCSE results at Durrington High School

And headteacher Sue Marooney was pleased to announce that 76 per cent of studied achieved a pass grade in English and 77 per cent in maths, with 62 per cent achieving a 5 – equivalent to a B grade – or higher.

The Government introduced a new numeric marking system for English and maths, where 9 is highest and 1 is lowest, with 4 being a pass. Getting a 9 is harder than an A* – but 29 students achieved this top grade in one or more subjects. She said in the face of ‘unprecedented change’ to the education system, students and teachers both stepped up to the plate. She said: “We needed more than ever for staff and students to reflect our school motto and to indeed ‘go beyond their best’. Although we have a long established track record of success it still requires immense commitment, hard work, rigour in all we do and a

relentless focus on excellence from all, to continue improving.

“Great teaching underpinned by subject expertise from staff, a determination to persevere, sustained hard work from students and strong support from home mean that, together, there is no barrier we cannot overcome”.

Iona Gardner, 16, celebrated her GCSE results at Durrington High School

Among the top achievers were Declan King, who got seven A*s and three grade 9s; Monte Wren, who achieved six A*s, three grade 9s and a B; Carolyn Acevedo, who got seven A*s, two grade 9s and a 7 and Robyn Haysom, who achieved six A*s, two grade 9s and an 8.

Declan, 16, from Goring, was dumbfounded: “I don’t understand how I got these results, but I worked really hard. I didn’t expect at all to get anything like that.”

He will now go on to study chemistry, biology and maths A-levels with a view to doing medicine at university.

Iona Gardner, 16, from West Worthing cried when she read her results, which have moved her one step closer to her dream of becoming a doctor. She said: “It means everything to me. I was so nervous for so long, and now I’m just so happy.

“I worked so hard – like so, so hard – so I’m glad it paid off.”

She will be celebrating her success with a Chinese takeaway.

Tia Puglia and her boyfriend Zach Hughesburton opened their results together, and were happy with what they saw.

Zach, 16, achieved one A*, four As, three Bs and a C, and Tia got two As, four Bs and three Cs.

Tia said: “I tried to go out as much as I could but I just ended up staying in and revising, and it was worth it.”

Tia hopes to be a photographer, and Zach will be studying sport and exercise science.

Alexander Linfield, 16, from Goring got five A*s, an A, a B, two 9s and an 8, but had not told his parents yet. He said: “I’m sure they will be very happy. My mum said she would be proud whatever I got.”

He gave some advice to future students: “Just be confident, and don’t be too stressed because it isn’t as hard as it might seem.”

Other achievements were in chemistry, where 50 per cent of students achieved an A* or A, with 90 per cent of students passing, and in art and design, where 46 per cent of students got an A*-A grade and all of them passed.

See next week’s paper for more pictures.