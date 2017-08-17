Our Lady of Sion School hails ‘exceptional’ A-level results

Staff at Worthing’s Our Lady of Sion School celebrated another outstanding year of A-level results today.

Despite the change to the sytem, a stunning 93 per cent of grades were between A* and C, and 80 per cent were between A* and B.

Head boy Tom Jarmin scored an A* and two A grades and is off to study Law and University College London.

Tom, 18, said his results came as a ‘bit of a shock’.

He added: “Relief is the strongest emotion, but obviously I’m very happy.

“I put in all the hard work but you are never 100 per cent sure.

“I feel like all the hard work paid off.

“I’m looking forward to living in London, seeing what it’s like and the course.”

Headmaster Dr Simon Orchard said: “Despite the move to linear A-levels with new specifications and examinations, the students and staff have responded exceptionally well.

“I am delighted with the progress each of our students has made in their academic attainment and personal development.

“They are wonderful young people and we are very proud of all our students.

“We wish them well in the future and look forward to hearing about their ongoing successes.”

Head girl Matilda Fuller will be going off to study veterinary science at Liverpool University in September after achieving an A* and two A grades.

Gabriel Martin was another high achiever, receiving two A* grades and an A, as well as an A* in his extended project about suspension bridges.

Gabriel, 18, said: “I am relieved more than anything but very, very pleased.”

He also was one of only 100 students to be awarded the Imperial College London’s president’s scholarship.