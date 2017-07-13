Party celebrates two big birthdays

There was a double celebration in Findon Valley as two groups celebrated big anniversaries.

There was a great party atmosphere at Open House Parent and Toddler Group on Tuesday, when families celebrated the 25th anniversary.

Open House Parent and Toddler Group celebrates its 25th birthday. Picture: Derek Martin DM17734350a

The group is based at Findon Valley Free Church, in Lime Tree Avenue, and more than 70 parents and children were at the party.

Adding to the excitement was a visit from Findon Valley Free-Church Pre-School, which joined the party to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Christine Fairs, leader of Open House, said: “We enjoyed a celebratory service in church, when parents and children participated in the Bible story of the feeding of the 5,000, sang a special birthday song written for the occasion and blew out the candles on the birthday cake.

“This was followed by making party hats and a special birthday lunch. The children went home with party bags and the grown ups were given a celebratory 25th birthday mug.”

Open House Toddler Group was started by Maureen Carcas, a former deacon of the church, during the summer of 1992 as a church ministry.

She formed a committee of four young mums, which included Christine, with Linda Connelly, Christine Worsfold and Karen Howling.

Now, 25 years later, all except Karen are still there and the group is thriving. The original trio jokingly say they will still be running it when they are using Zimmer frames.

The pre-school was started due to lack of provision in the area and has continued to grow and develop to include a nature school on two afternoons.

It is overseen by a committee made up of members of the church and is open to all children aged two to five.

Visit fvfc.org.uk for more details or call the church on 01903 873790.