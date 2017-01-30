PICTURES: Lancing production features seven schools

Seven schools from Lancing and Shoreham have received high praise for their combined musical production.

Talented students from The Sir Robert Woodard Academy presented Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring six nearby primary schools, last week.

Pupils from Shoreham Beach Primary and Seaside Primary. Picture: Steve Robards SR1701157

The production gave younger pupils the chance to join senior students for an All Schools Music Workshop during the day then appear live in a combined performance in the evening.

The workshop and performance last Wednesday featured Shoreham Beach Primary, North Lancing Primary and Seaside Primary in Lancing.

The next day, it was the turn of Sompting Village Primary, Globe Primary School in Lancing and St Andrew’s CE Primary School in Hove.

James Lelean, the academy’s director of music performance, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed working with the amazing students from across the primary schools and we have had a fantastic show with sell-out performances – a real highlight for SRWA.”

Talented student Felix Barrett in the lead role of Joseph. Picture: Steve Robards SR1701148

This is the fourth year the academy has hosted the All Schools Music Workshop, followed by evening performances, and there were a record-breaking 500 students and staff from primary schools involved.

Sarah Erratt-Rose, deputy head at Sompting Village Primary School, said: “Always brilliant, but this year was even more brilliant than ever. The staff and students of SRWA must be so proud and, as one of their feeder schools, we are so grateful for everything their performing arts department does for us.”

The workshops where held in the academy’s main hall, where staff and students joined the academy’s pit orchestra and main cast, singing and performing extracts from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Felix Barratt, the sixth form student who played the lead role, said: “This is my second time playing Joseph but playing the role in a performance with the six primary schools made it an amazing performance and it is a privilege to have had them here with us.”

Key members of the Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat cast. Picture: Steve Robards SR1701141

Each night saw a sell-out audience of 460, giving the main hall a theatre-style atmosphere. The show included special effects and more than 100 costumes, which were handmade by staff.

Kieran Scanlon, acting principal at the academy, said: “It has been a great privilege for us to get the opportunity to collaborate with our feeder schools in such a creative way.

“I’m very grateful to the community for supporting this wonderful event.”

