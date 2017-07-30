Pop-up exhibition involves whole school

Durrington Infant and Junior Schools held an amazing pop-up art exhibition.

Children from the 24 classes from nursery to year six had created topic-related art, which was professionally framed and exhibited.

Every class was able to view the exhibits

The exhibition was organised by Kasia Watson, a year-one teacher.

She said: “Every class was able to view the exhibits and the exhibition opened to the parents after school. There were many positive comments from parents and children.

“The exhibition was busy from start to finish and has raised more than £300 for the school.”

One nursery parent said: “My daughter was so excited to go to the junior school and find her picture. I think it’s been lovely that the nursery children have felt that their work is as important as the older children’s.”