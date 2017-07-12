Professor Robert Winston opens school's £2.38million science block

Scientists of the future welcomed a very special guest to their school to open a new £2.38m science block.

Professor Lord Robert Winston met youngsters at Worthing High School, working alongside them in the state-of-the-art lab and taking time to discuss their work.

The renowned professor of science and society at Imperial College London then gave a talk about his own work before hosting a question and answer session with the students.

The new STEM facility – science, technology, engineering and maths – has six laboratories and was built using a grant from the Education Funding Agency.

Speaking about the VIP visitor, Thom Izod, the school’s assistant headteacher science, said: “Throughout the day the emphasis was always on how such a state-of-the-art building will enable students to make better progress in STEM subjects, capturing the imagination of students to become the UK’s next pioneering research scientist.

“Professor Winston showed a particular interest in the students and chatted at length about the work they were completing also looking to extend their love and understanding of science.

“Worthing High now has a lot of inspired students and an absolute gem of a facility in which to learn.”

The school’s old science block was demolished in August and work on the new facility started in September.

It took 38 weeks to complete, with teachers and students getting involved in the design process.

Headteacher Pan Panayiotou said: “I am immensely proud of what has been achieved in such a short space of time. Young people from Worthing High School will benefit from this new facility for years to come.”

