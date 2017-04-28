Rock Challenge finalists praised

Strong messages were sent out by students in the Rock Challenge Southern Open Final A at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Ten schools from across four counties were competing yesterday, including Chatsmore Catholic High School in Worthing and The Academy Selsey.

Performers from The Academy Selsey

The Academy Selsey won the awards for school community support and for cultural and educational achievement, plus four awards for excellence, for soundtrack, set design, lighting and stage crew.

Chatsmore Catholic High School, entering for the first time, won the award for positive inclusion, plus four awards for excellence, for concept, drama, soundtrack and entertainment.

Sergeant Lewis Swann, from Hampshire Constabulary, who presented one of the prizes, said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I’ve loved all the performances.

“Many of them sent out strong messages very relevant to my role as a police officer, it was all very relevant and fun.”

The Rock Challenge aims to inspire, engage and motivate young people to make healthy and positive lifestyle choices.

Glyn Wright, director of Be Your Best Foundation, which organises the competition, said: “Ten amazing schools, ten amazing productions, fantastically thought out themes, brilliant costumes and colourful make-up, what a great evening we’ve had.”

The Angmering School is competing today in the Rock Challenge Southern Open Final B.

Then the Rock Challenge Southern Premier Final takes place tomorrow and Durrington High School will be among those competing.

Durrington retained its premier status at the final in 2016 and showcased their performance in Crawley earlier this year, winning nine premier awards of excellence.