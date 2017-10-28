Safety campaign welcomed

Ferring Primary School pupils were among those to benefit from a safety initiative.

More than 14,900 snap bands were given out to schoolchildren by Taylor Wimpey, to mark Walk to School Month in October.

The campaign aims to promote healthy living and reduce levels of traffic, making roads safer for all.

The village school was given just under 100 high-visibility bands, which are worn on arms of walkers or legs of cyclists.

Head teacher Gill Silk said: “As well as promoting a healthy lifestyle to students, walking to school is also a huge help in reducing the volume of traffic outside school, thereby making the area safer for all.”

Living Streets, the charity behind the Walk to School campaign, said 70 per cent of youngsters went to school on foot a generation ago but now that number has more than halved. The organisation’s aim is to reverse this downward trend.

Roz Wells, regional sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Walk to School again this year and are proud to be working with Ferring C of E Primary School to encourage families to realise the benefits of leaving the car keys at home.

“Walking to school is a fantastic way for children to get active and we hope they enjoy using our snap bands to help keep them safe on the journey.”

Taylor Wimpey is building the Greenside development in Littlehampton Road, Ferring.