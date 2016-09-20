School celebrates 100 years of author Roald Dahl

Children and staff from Elm Grove Primary School marked Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday by dressing as their favourite characters from one of the author’s books.

Deirdre Pearce, curriculum manager at the school in Elm Grove, Worthing, said: “There were oompa loompas, BFGs, ecrocodiles, Fantastic Mr Foxes, Matildas and our very own Elm Grove’s Miss Trunchbull.

“It was a truly spectacular day and one we will all remember. It started with a lively catwalk where we showed off our costumes and included a special birthday picnic lunch!

“Each year group completed a range of activities throughout the week that were all based on a chosen book.

“A huge thank you to all of the children, parents and staff.”

