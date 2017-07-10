School raising funds for new tablets

Children at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Worthing have been working hard to raise money for a class set of tablets.

One family completed a sponsored ten-mile bicycle ride and raised around £300.

Last Monday, pupils went into school dressed as their favourite computer game character, in return for a donation of £1.

Mrs Vicky Taylor, computing co-ordinator, said: “St Mary’s Catholic Primary School is passionate about introducing children to cutting-edge technology and developing their IT skills.

“To further this, a class set of tablets is required and the children have been working hard to raise money for this purchase.

“This will have an impact on children’s learning in the computing curriculum and for cross curricular links. It is so important that children are exposed to this type of technology at school as the technological world around them is continuing to evolve.

“We need to keep up with ever changing technologies in our school so we can make sure children are safe and to ensure we are enthusing them into computing for generations to come. They are the future of technology.”

The school needs to raise £1,459 for 13 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and has already passed the £1,081 mark. The online St Mary’s Rocket Fund will close on Saturday but subsequent donations can be made directly to the school.