Scientific fanfare for new labs

New science labs at Our Lady of Sion School in Worthing have been opened with suitable fanfare.

Flames leapt up from the workbenches as Jane Green, Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and resident BBC Sussex astronomer, cut the ribbon.

Students were standing by and there was an air of excitement as the new labs were launched.

The labs have been completely refurbished and the students have been looking forward to the many new opportunities now available to them.

Dr Simon Orchard, head teacher, said: “As a chemistry teacher myself, I know how important it is to have learning facilities such as these to ensure our students can continue to be inspired in their love of science learning.”

During the launch day, Jane shared her obvious passion for astronomy, giving talks to students from both the junior and senior schools.

She also had the opportunity to chat with Blaise Cloran, a year-ten student who has recently attended a NASA Space Camp in America.

Blaise was a national finalist at the The Big Bang Fair 2017 and the only Sussex student to be given a week’s stay to study biochemistry at Oxford this summer and the NASA camp for five days.

YOUNG SCIENTIST WINS GOLD AWARDS