Shoreham student wins regional competition

Construction student James Roberts has won first prize at the Guild of Bricklayers’ southern regional competition.

James, from Shoreham, is a level one bricklaying student at Northbrook MET college in Worthing.

He said: “I was really happy when I heard the judge’s decision, as I didn’t expect to win. I would to thank my tutors Garry Blunt and Mick Didcote for all their great teaching.”

James was one of eight competitors in the junior section of the prestigious event, held at Sussex Downs College in Waterlooville.

The students were given a working drawing and a designated work area, then left to build a brick wall using the documents provided.

The competition took place over a whole day and after lengthy deliberation, the judges announced James as the winner.

He now has the honour of keeping the Guild of Master Bricklayers shield for a year and will go on to compete at the national final at Derby College on June 21.

The guild was founded in 1932 with the aim of promoting and maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship in brickwork.

