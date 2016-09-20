Students’ achivements celebrated at prizegiving

Students’ achievements were celebrated at Our Lady of Sion School in Worthing at its prizegiving evening dedicated to the achievements of its GCSE and A-level students.

Numerous academic shields and cups were awarded to high achievers for outstanding success within individual subject areas and also in response to community and charitable work both locally and internationally.

Two of the most highly esteemed awards are ‘The Spirit of Sion Award’ and ‘The Sister Una Award for Consideration’, Robert Montague and Laura Reed were the recipitants of these awards for their outstanding service to the school and their selfless dedication to serving the school local community and those in need across the world.

