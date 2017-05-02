Students’ performances earn top prizes

Durrington High School earned an impressive fifth place in the 2017 Rock Challenge Southern Premier Final at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday.

Students performed Barnbow Canaries, about an explosion at a munitions factory in 1916 that caused one of the UK’s largest loss of female life in World War One.

The Angmering School was placed fourth in the 2017 Rock Challenge Southern Open Final B

They won the coveted award for positive inclusion plus eight awards for excellence, for choreography, performance skill, stage use, set design, costuming character, visual enhancement, entertainment and lighting.

The Rock Challenge, presented by the charity Be Your Best Foundation, is an opportunity to experience an adrenalin-based high through performing rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.

Foundation director Glyn Wright said: “What a brilliant evening, such talent, such sensitive subjects dealt with in a very mature fashion.”

The Angmering School was placed fourth in the 2017 Rock Challenge Southern Open Final B at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday.

Students performed Snow, about a young man obsessed with perfection, and earned two coveted awards, for school community support and positive inclusion.

They also walked away with seven awards for excellence, for performance skill, stage use, set design, costuming character, visual enhancement, entertainment and stage crew.

Baroness Ruth Henig, foundation patron, said: “A brilliant evening, which showed all the imagination and creativity that schools in the southern area can produce, it was absolutely fantastic.”

For the Rock Challenge Southern Open Final A results, {http://www.worthingherald.co.uk/news/education/rock-challenge-finalists-praised-1-7938336/click here}

For J Rock results, click here