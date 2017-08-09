Superhero Series dream comes true

Dreams of taking part in full-throttle challenges have come true for a group of young people with disabilities.

Oak Grove College in Worthing is competing in the national Superhero Series, founded by former Paralympian Sophia Warner.

Stevie Soares with Claire Moyle, from the sports team at Oak Grove College

Staff and pupils have thrown themselves into preparing for the sports series but until recently, it seemed the dream of competing might not come true.

Fortunately, Stonegate Homes, the series’ sponsor, has agreed to provide transport so the children can make the 70-mile trip to Windsor.

Sophia said: “It’s amazing how much one school has gotten behind this event and I really hope to see many more schools jump into the Superhero spirit in the same way next year.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Stonegate Homes for helping to superpower their participation and give these pupils a fantastic day out.”

A total of 69 pupils, staff and families from Oak Grove have entered the Superhero Series and one has been lucky enough to be chosen to join Stonegate Homes’ Superhero team.

Stevie Soares will be powering through the swimming leg at Dorney Lake on Saturday, August 19, in the team captained by Paralympian and world record holder Georgina Hermitage.

Jerry Hinds, chief executive at Stonegate Homes, said “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to help Everyday Superheroes at Oak Grove College complete their mission.

“It’s such a great event with the potential to transform lives and we knew we had to support it as soon as we heard about it.”

Superhero is the only sports series dedicated to the UK’s 12.9million people with disabilities and long-term injuries.

The series removes equipment restrictions that prevent people from taking part and enables participants to unite with family and friends to do as much or as little as they wish, with as much or as little time and support as they need.

The pupils, staff and families from Oak Grove will join almost 2,000 other participants at Dorney Lake for the Superhero Tri event. The group will unite to take part in the series, with some attending to support their mates through the course as super sidekicks.

The Superhero Tri is set up so participants can take a stage each – whether that is swimming, cycling and running or pushing. At its fullest, this is a 750-metre swim, 20k bike ride and 5k run or push.

Teams can use any kit they wish to complete the course. The emphasis is very much on fun and superhero costume is positively encouraged.