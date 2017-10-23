Teacher loses out to 'worthy winner'

Findon Valley teacher Jo Payne has been praised for the positive impact she has had across her school,

Mrs Payne was in the running to be named one of Britain’s Classroom Heroes 2017.

The Vale School year-five leader accepted a Silver Teaching Award in June for her exceptional contribution to the teaching profession and attended the glittering grand finale awards ceremony on Sunday with head teacher Martin Garratt.

She had been nominated in the Pearson Teaching Awards for her commitment and enthusiasm in using technology to enhance the education of the children.

Although she missed out on a prestigious Gold Plato Award for the Outstanding Use of Technology in Education, she said the overall winner, Lisa Rees-Renshaw from Wales, had proven to be a real inspiration.

Mrs Payne said: “Unfortunately, I didn’t win the tech award, however, the lady who won is literally changing families’ lives through technology with children with severe disabilities. I definitely lost out to a very inspirational and worthy winner.”

Britain’s Classroom Heroes will be broadcast on BBC Two at 6pm on Sunday.