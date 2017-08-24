The Angmering School marks ‘hard work and dedication’

Staff at the Angmering School celebrated today as it was announced the school’s GCSE results had improved for the fourth year running.

Head teacher Simon Liley said: “We are all really proud of the achievement of our students, they have once again shown that dedication and hard work will reap rewards.

Lauren Wayman, who wants to study medicine, on GCSE results day

“Whilst we are careful not to draw direct comparisons between the old and new GCSE systems it is pleasing that the percentage of students gaining five or more ‘good grades’ including both English and maths has increased for the fourth year running.

“I would like to personally thank staff and students for their excellent work and wish all students the best for their future studies and careers.”

Lauren Wayman, 16, was happy with her results and wants to study medicine: “I was really, really nervous, it’s quite a relief to have them open now.

“I am really pleased, they get me where I need to go.

Isaac Woods, 16, celebrating his excellent GCSEs this morning

“It’s something that really interests me and I want to be able to help people.”

Isaac Woods was among the top performing students at the Angmering School, receiving a 9 in maths as well as seven A*s and three As.

Isaac, 16, said: “I was very nervous but it has been good.

“I got a 9 in maths which I was quite nervous about.”

Max Holloway scored an impressive two 9s - the top grade - and eight A*s

Isaac also wants to go on to study medicine.

Max Holloway is off to Christ’s Hospital school for A-levels after smashing his GCSEs.

Max, 16, scored two 9s – the top grade only given to the top two per cent of students – and eight A*s.

He said: “It was much better than I expected.

“I had prepared myself for lower. I don’t really know what to think.”

New exams introduced this year saw the traditional letter grades for English and Maths changed to numbered grades, going from 1 to 9.

A 4 equates roughly to a C and is considered a ‘standard pass’.

Grades 8 and 9 are similar to an A*, but only the top two per cent of students in the country receive a 9.

Next year all grades will be changed to the new numbered format.