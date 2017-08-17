Search

The Littlehampton Academy celebrates 100 per cent A-level pass rate

Students at The Littlehampton Academy jumping for joy after getting their results. Pictures: Liz Pearce
Two smiling students from The Littlehampton Academy (TLA) are off to Oxford University after an outstanding performance in their A levels.

The school also celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate this year, as it did last year.