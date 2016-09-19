Time travelling youngsters get a taste of ancient Roman lifestyle

They came, they saw and they conquered…

That’s what the children of Glebe School, Southwick, set out to do when they arrived, toga-clad, ready for their Roman day.

Glebe School Roman Day

This stimulating start to the first topic of the year began with the young Roman apprentices attending gladiator school in order to make a trusty shield to protect them in combat.

After this, they were given the opportunity to perfect their mosaic-making skills, creating patterns to be presented to the Emperor Claudius for his palace.

The apprentices knew the winning design would be announced at the great banquet being held later in the day.

In the afternoon, the children – those who were designated slaves – were busy with preparations for a seven-course banquet. The banquet was being held to celebrate the defeat of Boudicca – ruler of the Iceni people of East Anglia – after her rebellion had been crushed by the brave Roman army.

Glebe School Roman Day

After some food-tasting to ensure the Emperor would not be poisoned, the slaves delivered various courses of a magnificent banquet with servings of bread, cheese and fruit, washed down by a goblet of fine red wine – which tasted suspiciously like black currant cordial.

The Emperor was definitely pleased with events including his choice of winning mosaic, which proved to be a great way to finish what had been an amazingly exciting day of role-play for the children.

Year 5 teachers, Pauline Davies and Michaela Hearn both agreed it had been “a fun way for the children to kick off their learning about life in Roman times”. Ryan Wilson, of Year 5, said: “Once I was holding my shield, I really felt like a Roman soldier.”

The pupils had a fantastic day and thoroughly enjoyed themselves – although a few boys did say they would be happy to get back to wearing trousers instead of togas.

Glebe School Roman Day

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.

Glebe School Roman Day

Glebe School Roman Day