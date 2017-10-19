Vale teacher up for national award

Findon Valley teacher Jo Payne is in the running to be named one of Britain’s Classroom Heroes 2017.

The Vale School year-five leader was nominated in the Pearson Teaching Awards for her commitment and enthusiasm in using technology to enhance the education of the children.

Mrs Payne accepted a Silver Teaching Award in June for her exceptional contribution to the teaching profession. She will now attend the glittering grand finale awards ceremony on Sunday at The East Wintergarden, London, where she will find out if she has won a prestigious Gold Plato Award.

She was praised for having a positive impact across the school. Not only have her class and year group benefited from her excellent use of IT to support learning across the curriculum, the whole school has grown in confidence using technology to improve outcomes for children.

She won the Award for Outstanding Use of Technology, having been nominated by pupils, parents and colleagues at the Vale Avenue schoool.

The nomination said: “Jo is always willing to give up her own time to help other staff as they introduce IT into their classes and she is an inspiration to the children in how best to use technology safely and wisely to help them learn.”

Britain’s Classroom Heroes is an annual event that celebrates the best of the UK’s teaching profession and 11 Gold Plato awards will be presented across varying categories.

The awards ceremony, hosted by BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty with Countryfile’s Sean Fletcher, will be broadcast on BBC Two at 6pm on Sunday, October 29.

Children’s author Michael Morpurgo, who is president of the Pearson’s Teaching Awards, said: “Teachers are the quiet heroes. By telling their stories, by highlighting their skill and dedication, we can do some justice to them and to the whole profession.

“Through the Teaching Awards, we hope to enhance the reputation and value of the teachers in our lives, their importance in our society, and thus help to encourage the most talented and committed young people to become teachers.”