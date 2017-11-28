Workshop explores ‘learning on the job’

Ian Morley heads-up one of the world’s largest sales teams in the world - yet he left school with no qualifications.

He is a great example of people who take a different path to the traditional university route.

Having been brought up in Worthing, Ian chose to return to his home town 30 years on to inspire a new generation and instil a passion to succeed.

Group sales director at Procter & Gamble, Ian visited Durrington High School to deliver a Feeding Britain’s Future workshop as part of an Institute of Grocery Distribution volunteer programme, designed to bring the food and grocery industry together to inspire the next generation.

Ian said: “I left school after a lacklustre education with far from ideal academic qualifications. I was lucky to get a foot in the door at Boots in retailing on the shop floor and from there, I developed a real love of sales.

“I have achieved everything in my career so far due to dogged determination, hard work and most of all belief in myself – in my capabilities and having the confidence to put myself forward.

“I am delighted to be able to volunteer to give something back to the community I grew up in and help inspire the next generation of leaders in our industry.”

From his humble beginnings, Ian now leads a sales organisation of more than 280 employees across northern Europe.

He passed on career and skills advice to the students, explaining how a passion to succeed and learn on the job took him to the top in a commercial career spanning nearly 30 years.

The students were taught vital skills to help them get into the job market, linking school subjects to their future careers.

Ian shared his knowledge, experience and career stories with the students aged 13 to 17, helping to bring the food and grocery industry to life.

Since the Feeding Britain’s Future school workshops began, the industry has offered more than 60,000 learning opportunities to young unemployed people and school students.