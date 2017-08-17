Worthing College students celebrate ‘amazing’ results

Worthing College students have spoken of their joy after receiving their A-level results today (August 17).

Some have already scored spots at prestigious universities.

Alex Baxter, 18, hopes to secure a spot at the University of Oxford

James Lowe, 18, of High Salvington, achieved an A* in maths and three A’s in economics, history and an extended project.

He has secured a spot at the London School of Economics and said it feels ‘amazing’.

He said: “I worked really hard. A-levels are a big jump from GCSEs. The London School of Economics was my firm choice and it feels amazing to get accepted. I found out at 7.30am today, which made me feel more confident for my results.

“I’ve had an amazing time here, the teachers are fantastic and are all passionate about the subjects they teach.

I am very proud of them all and I am proud as a teacher, I feel quite emotional and to see their joy is so heartwarming. Principal Paul Riley

“My economics teacher, Steve Foden, was best teacher I have ever had.”

Economics teacher Steve Foden said James was an ‘absolute pleasure’ to teach.

He said: “James was fantastic to teach – I have never had a harder working student than him. When you have someone who loves the subject just as much as you do – it has been an absolute pleasure.

“We’ve had many discussions and debates, which has made it a joy. He is going off now with his own ideas and I think he is going to make a fantastic contribution.

Holly Benderx, 18, has secured a spot at the University of York

“And the London School of Economics – there is no where better, I am so pleased for him.”

Alex Baxter, 18, of Walberton, near Arundel, achieved an A* in English literature, an A* in biology and two A’s in history and an extended project and plans to go to the University of Oxford.

He said: “It feels amazing – I was so nervous yesterday. Every time I saw the word ‘clearing’ I felt sick!

“I worked really hard and it has been great here. I plan to go to Oxford – I had an interview in December but I was really nervous and didn’t know what to expect, so I am re-applying in October and hope to secure a place next year, so if I get in I will start next summer.

Georgie Coppin, 18, has secured a spot at the University of Surrey

“Oxford is a dream of mine, and something I want to do.”

Holly Benderx, 18, of Southfield Road, achieved an A* in maths, an A in chemistry and an A in physics and has been offered a spot at the University of York, to study maths.

She said: “I am so shocked and pleased – I did not expect the results. I found physics the hardest and I thought the exams went badly – so I am over the moon.

“I really enjoyed it here, maths was my favourite subject. York was my first choice so I am so happy, I was offered the spot this morning by email – I was so scared to open it!”

Georgie Coppin, 18, of Offington Lane, achieved an A and two B’s in maths, physics and chemistry and has been offered a spot to study physics at the University of Surrey.

She said the results were ‘better than she could have wished for’.

Nyasha Muzhanye, 19, was delighted with his BTECH results

She added: “It was a bit of a shock – I got what I wanted so I am very happy and I hope physics will set me up for something.”

Nyasha Muzhanye, 19, of Ringmer Road, achieved a BTECH level 3 diploma in sports and said he is ‘really happy’ with his results.

Instead of university, Nyasha is starting a personal trainer apprenticeship at the college this month.

“I was thinking of going to university but I changed my mind,” he said.

“With help and advice from a teacher we agreed that an apprenticeship was the best option for me.

“I now plan to finish my apprenticeship and get a job at a gym or go to university at a later date.”

Principal Paul Riley said he was delighted with the ‘wonderful’ results.

“It is terrific and the doors are now open for them all,” he said.

“I am very proud of them all and I am proud as a teacher, I feel quite emotional and to see their joy is so heartwarming.

“We have had the best results for the third year and I think we stand as one of the best colleges in the south east.”

Chair of Governors Paul Amoo said without the ‘tremendous work’ by staff and support staff, students would have not achieved these ‘fantastic’ results.

He added: “I want to say a big thank you to them.”

Today Worthing College is celebrating a third consecutive year of its best-ever A-level results.

The A-level pass rate at the college was 98.9 per cent, above the latest average for sixth-form colleges nationally, and more than 40 per cent of students achieved grades at A* to B.

