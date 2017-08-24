Worthing High School students celebrate top marks

Worthing High School was in the party spirit after some of its students got top results.

The school’s top performing student was Ben Dean, 16, from Poulters Lane, who got two 9s, one 8, five A*s and an A. He said he was ‘really nervous’ before opening his results, but got a big shock afterwards: “I have known I wanted to go into medicine for a while now, so I had a bigger vision about my results and this is the way to get there.”

Matthew Clegg from Findon Valley celebrated his results at Worthing High School with his brother James, his mum Charlie and his dad Douglas

He will be studying at either Collyer’s College in Horsham or BHASVIC in Brighton to study maths, chemistry and biology.

His advice for students was to work hard and ‘do it for yourself’.

He was surrounded by his friends when he opened his results, including Jak Taylor, who also celebrated some top results.

The 16-year-old from Broadwater achieved one A*, three As and two Bs, as well as one 9 and two 8s.

It is very rewarding knowing you spent two years on a course with five months of constant revision, 20 exams, late nights, early mornings and tired days but that it all paid off in the end Jak Taylor

He said: “I was very excited and happy to get my college placement. I was over the moon; all the hard work paid off.”

He will be going to the prestigious Christ’s Hospital School in Horsham to study maths, chemistry, biology and physics.

His gave the following advice to students nearing their GCSEs: “Always work hard, focus on your goal and never give up. Keep going and push yourself – it is always worth it”.

The teenager added that it was a great surprise to receive the 9, as he was getting 7s in his mock exams.

He said: “It is very rewarding knowing you spent two years on a course with five months of constant revision, 20 exams, late nights, early mornings and tired days but that it all paid off in the end.”

Matthew Clegg had mixed feelings about his results – despite getting four A*s, two Bs, a 9, a 5 and an 8, including further maths, and a pending result for business studies.

He said: “I could have done better with the two Bs but I was really happy with my other grades”.

The 15-year-old from Findon Valley will be joining Jak at Christ’s Hospital School, where he will be studying an ambitious 5 A-levels: biology, chemistry, physics, maths and further maths.

Matthew is no stranger to juggling responsibilites, having been on Worthing Youth Council and the school’s deputy head boy.

There was some brotherly rivarly with his 19-year-old sibling James, who is studying chemistry at university. Comparing their GCSE results, James said: “He beat me in my chosen subject, which was a little disconcerting, but he has done well and I’m really pleased for him.”

This comes as the Government introduced a new numeric marking system for English and maths, where 9 is highest and 1 is lowest, with 4 being a pass. Getting a 9 is harder than an A*.

Matthew’s father Douglas said: “Honestly, I didn’t understand the new marking system, so it took me a while to understand how good the results were”.

Headteacher Pan Panayiotou thanked his staff for their hard work and wished pupils luck for their future. He said: “I’m really pleased with how well our students have performed. We have had some amazing results and what it shows is that even with a change of exam qualifications and specifications, students have performed well.”

Regarding the new marking system, Mr Panayiotou said while it ‘may be confusing now’, in five years’ time ‘it will be the norm’.

