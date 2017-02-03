Worthing school chosen for Blue Peter book competition

Downsbrook Primary School in Worthing was lucky enough to be chosen for a visit from children’s laureate Chris Riddell.

The school was one of only 12 school nationally to be selected to take part in judging the Blue Peter Book Awards and has organised lots of events to celebrate.

Lynne Gosbee, from the English team, said: “Our visit from Chris was the first of these but we have since had more of the authors of the nominated books in school and organised a literary walk around Worthing with town crier Bob Smytherman in attendance to herald our arrival at each blue plaque on our route, including meeting the mayor at the Town Hall.”

She said the school was having an exciting time at the moment and enjoyed voting on the books last week, ready for the big reveal on Blue Peter on World Book Day, Thursday, March 2.

