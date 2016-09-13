‘Elvis’ first to perform in Montague Place

‘Elvis’ will be the first performer at Montague Place’s new bandstand as part of celebrations to officially open the town centre revamp next Friday.

Tribute act Mark Wright will headline the event at 2pm, before West Sussex County Council leader Louise Goldsmith, opens the area at 2.15pm.

The £1.2million project, which saw the repaving of Montague Place, installation of covered seating and removal of the concrete rotunda in favour of a new bandstand, was completed last month.

The project was a joint initiative between West Sussex County Council, Adur and Worthing councils, Worthing Town Centre Initiative and Coast-to-Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

Jackson Civil Engineering was the contractor, with C2HM Hill acting as design consultants. A county council spokesman said: “The opening ceremony represents an opportunity for all of the partner organisations to recognise the individual and collective efforts in ensuring that the busiest street in Worthing remains a competitive and attractive destination for both residents and visitors.”

Mr Wright will continue performing between 2.30pm and 3pm. The event is the first since the area was revamped. S Club will lead Christmas celebrations in December, supported by Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes and other local acts.