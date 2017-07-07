Glorious Goring garden has record year

Channel View in Goring broke its own nine-year record at this year’s annual summer opening.

Owners Trevor and Jennie Rollings welcomed 400 people at the weekend, as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

The weather was perfect and visitors loved the garden

Jennie said: “One visitor from Purley thought the journey well worth the effort. Others said they came every year as there was always something new to enjoy, and they particularly looked forward to the unusual plants for sale.

“The weather was perfect and visitors loved the garden, commenting on the imaginative, dense planting and garden ‘rooms’.”

Visitors said they enjoyed seeing how it was possible to have a variety of plants and features in a normal garden space.

The opening raised £3,409 for the NGS charities, Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, Parkinson’s UK, MS Society, Carers Trust, Nursing Institute, Horatio’s Garden, the National Autistic Society and Perennial.

More than £1,000 worth of home-grown plants were sold and £600 was raised for Cancer Research by volunteers from the Broadwater branch, selling refreshments.

Other volunteers baked cakes, helped on the gate and sold plants.

Channel View, in Brook Barn Way, is available for group visits until the end of September. Contact Jennie Rollings on 01903242431 or email tjrollings@gmail.com for more information.