Pollinator project has positive effect

Fruit trees have been planted at Thomas A’Becket Junior School as part of a wider Worthing pollinator project.

Children at the Tarring school helped plant the trees before the Easter holidays and more flowers and bulbs will be put in the school grounds during May.

Learning through Landscapes is working with a school cluster group, which also includes Worthing High School, Thomas A’Becket Infant School and Oak Grove College, to create more pollinator-friendly spaces within school grounds.

Eco-schools co-ordinator Michelle Mayes said: “The apple tree and edible hedgerow we have planted will support our Forest School activities in the future.

“The children have thoroughly enjoyed developing their tree and plant growing plans, which we hope will have a positive effect on the number of pollinating insects in the school and our region.

“The Polli:Nation project has already proven to be a valuable educational journey for the children and we are delighted to be contributing data to such important research.”

This three-year project launched last year and over the next two years, all the schools in the cluster will be working on their grounds with the funding received.

