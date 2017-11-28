Pond restored to its natural state

Volunteers have worked hard to return a community pond behind Tesco Extra in Durrington to its natural state.

The pond, which had become overgrown and festooned with litter, has been cleaned.

The work was carried out by staff from Tesco, Worthing Borough Council’s park rangers and councillors for the Durrington, Northbrook and Castle wards.

The rangers will be maintaining a watching brief to ensure the oond and surrounding habitat remain a haven for wildlife.