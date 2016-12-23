Estate agency hits £50k target for charity

Festive Friday for staff has helped an estate agency reach its £50,000 target for a children’s charity.

Staff at Leaders took part in a variety of festive–themed fundraising events last Friday to raise money for Together for Short Lives, which supports professionals, children’s palliative care services and children’s hospices that deliver lifeline care to children and families across the UK.

From raffles, cake sales and fancy dress to pop-up coffee shops and cycling in Santa suits, Leaders’ staff across the country threw themselves into raising as much money as possible for their charity of the year.

Allison Thompson, managing director, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to our staff, customers, business contacts and the general public who have shown such fantastic support to our fundraising efforts.

“Festive Friday was our final charity event of the year and I am delighted to confirm that, as a result of the generous response we received, we have managed to reach our 2016 fundraising target of £50,000 for this fantastic charity.”

Leaders has partnered with Together for Short Lives since 2015 and each branch is connected to its nearest children’s hospice.

Nick Appleby, head of corporate partnerships at Together for Short Lives, said: “We are hugely grateful for the support of Leaders again in 2016.

“To have raised £50,000 is a tremendous success and makes a huge difference to the lives of so many seriously ill children and their families who are supported by local children’s hospice services.

“The enthusiasm shown by everyone at Leaders is fantastic to see.”

