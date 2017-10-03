Exhibition to reveal plans for hundreds of homes in West Sompting

Developers hoping to build up to 520 homes in West Sompting are holding a public exhibition to give residents more information about their plans.

The site is made up of two parcels of land to the north and south of West Street, Sompting.

Persimmon Homes and the Sompting Estate Trustees are proposing to submit a hybrid planning application for the site to Adur District Council this Autumn.

The proposed development will feature a variety of new homes, including ‘a significant proportion of affordable properties’, according to a spokesman.

It was also involve several areas of open space, such as a paddock area, a community orchard, playing pitches, areas of landscaping and a trim trail around the perimeter of the site.

The developers said the Cokeham Brooks Site of Nature and Conservation Importance, which falls within the boundary of the site, will be respected as development is not proposed on the eastern boundary of the site.

The spokesman said: “We are keen to show and get feedback on the latest masterplan for the site.

“Please come to our public exhibition to view the latest proposals, meet the project team and provide us with your comments.”

The site is allocated for development in the emerging Adur Local Plan.

The exhibition takes place on Tuesday (October 10) from 4pm to 7pm at the Harriet Johnson Centre in Loose Lane, Sompting.