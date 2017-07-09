Expanding charity needs new premises

A charity furniture project helping families in desperate need is looking for new premises.

Re-Loved is rapidly expanding and is now outgrowing its premises in Ferring due to the number of people wanting to join in.

People from all backgrounds with their own challenges work together to serve others in need.

The charity, a Jubilee Church initiative, collects furniture and household items that are no longer needed, keeping them out of landfill. It then distributes them to families and individuals in crisis in Worthing and nearby areas.

Sharon Fitzgerald, project manager, said: “Our other aim is to offer community by including and training those with barriers to work, giving them value and purpose and helping them to reintegrate into the workplace.

“Some of our volunteers are recovering addicts, have mental health issues, learning disabilities, or are simply isolated and lack confidence. We have even had two volunteers with terminal illnesses continue to come along, be included and be purposeful for their community while they are still physically able.

“In order to keep offering places to more people needing community, we need to find larger or extra premises as the demand is increasing.”

Volunteers work on the van, in the warehouse or in the Restored upcycling project, learning about shabby chic, furniture restoration, stencilling or other techniques.

They say they enjoy working at a place where unwanted things go to help people in need. It gives them a purpose and has helped many on their own road to recovery.

Sharon said: “We are also looking to start making furniture from scratch from recycled pallets or scaffold board, again providing training and support for those who are currently unable to work elsewhere.

“Some of these items go out to families in need or some go to the charity shop to raise funds for the work we are doing in the community.”

Visit http://www.thinkinc.org.uk/ for more information.